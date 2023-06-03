UrduPoint.com

PM Invites Turkish Businessmen To Invest In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PM invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology (IT), and construction.

The Chief Executives of select Turkish business groups called on the PM here, during his visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meetings, the PM outlined the government's vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures. Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

It may be recalled that after the signing of the historic Trade in Goods Agreement by the two countries in August last year, which became operational on May 1, new opportunities for trade of traditional and non-traditional products have emerged between the two countries. Therefore, for the effective utilization of these opportunities, the PM urged Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment.

The PM held separate meetings with leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim.

During the meeting, the PM encouraged them to benefit from an investment-friendly environment and to expand their operations.

The Turkish companies briefed the PM on their existing and future plans for investment while thanking him for facilitating their operations in Pakistan.

A considerable number of Turkish enterprises are already operating in Pakistan in various sectors and have contributed to the economic development of the country. Nevertheless, there are excellent opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of energy; especially hydro and solar, housing and construction, infrastructure, tourism, and transportation.

During a meeting with Sinan Ak of Zorlu Group, the two sides discussed projects regarding wind power and solar energy.

The PM welcomed the interest of the Zorlu Group in different fields including electronics and energy.

Ahmet Albayrak, Chairman board of Directors of Al-Bayrak Group during the meeting informed the PM about their interest in investment in affordable housing projects, solid waste management, generation of electricity from waste, and tractor industry.

The PM hailed the projects of Al-Bayrak Group in Pakistan.

The delegation of the Turkish Contractors Association led by its President Erdal Eren during the meeting discussed with the PM, the immense prospects of investment in the construction sector of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid were also present in the meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Electricity Business Turkey Agriculture Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Tayyip Erdogan May August From Government Agreement Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

8 seconds ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

30 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

31 minutes ago
 PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

41 minutes ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.