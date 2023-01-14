UrduPoint.com

PM Invites UAE For More Investments In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarik has praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements with the UAE at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

He was talking to Minister for Tolerance of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarik who called on him in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Prime Minister invited the UAE to make more investments in energy, aviation and tourism sectors and appreciated the efforts of the brotherly country to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UAE's Minister praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

11 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

12 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.