PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarik has praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements with the UAE at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

He was talking to Minister for Tolerance of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarik who called on him in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Prime Minister invited the UAE to make more investments in energy, aviation and tourism sectors and appreciated the efforts of the brotherly country to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UAE's Minister praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which is significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.