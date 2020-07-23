UrduPoint.com
PM Involved In Sugar Crisis, Says Murtaza Wahab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:36 PM

PM involved in Sugar crisis, says Murtaza Wahab

PPP leader Murtaza Wahab says sugar import without permission of the Prime Minister is not possible and Imran Khan should explain as to why action has not been taken so far against the mafias involved in sugar and wheat crisis.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) PPP Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was involved in Sugar crisis here on Thursday.

Murtaza Wahab said that sugar export was not possible without approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views while talking to reporters in Karachi.

“Who will mitigate the loss of billions of rupees?,” Murtaza asked the Prime Minister. He also questioned the Prime Minister that why action was not taken into sugar and wheat crisis.

“PTI is the root cause of corruption in Pakistan,” said Murtaza Wahab, pointing out that word corruption could not be written without PTI.

“Whenever the PM took notice of anything that thing just disappeared ,” he further said.

“What action was taken against the mafias involved in sugar and wheat crisis?,” asked the Murtaza Wahab.

He further said that the PTI itself was baking mafias in the country.

Later, Federal Minister Murad Saeed held a press conference and countered the statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

He said that these [PPP] leaders did not have any argument to substantiate their view points. He said that Opposition just bragged and now they were fearing of accountability. Murad Saeed also presented challenge to PPP leaders to debate on any issue and at any national tv if they wanted.

