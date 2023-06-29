PM, Iranian President exchange Eid greetings, discuss ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday received a telephone call from the President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and exchanged Eid greetings.

President Raisi felicitated the prime minister on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha. The prime minister reciprocated the kind sentiments and expressed heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Iran.

The two leaders utilized the opportunity to discuss various areas of bilateral interest. The prime minister recalled the joint inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border marketplace on 18 May 2023, and expressed his resolve to work closely with President Raisi and the Iranian Government for the well-being and betterment of the two peoples.

The two leaders agreed to remain actively engaged through regular high-level contact.