UrduPoint.com

PM, Iranian President Inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd Electricity Transmission Line Project

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2023 | 03:21 PM

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line project

The two leaders have also inaugurated sustenance marketplace at Mand-Pishin crossing point.

Mand-Pishin: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated 100 MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at Mand-Pishin crossing point of Pakistan-Iran border today.

The two leaders also inaugurated sustenance marketplace at Mand-Pishin crossing point.

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the project was pending since 2009 and has been completed in record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said the project will unleash development, trade, business and employment opportunities contributing to future prosperity of people of Gwadar and Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed to accelerate work on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries and finalize it at the earliest.

This was stated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to the tribal elders and notables of the city in Gwadar today.

The Prime Minister said today he held a very constructive, positive and fruitful meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, covering all issues of bilateral interests including trade and economy.

He said both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, Information Technology, Agriculture, power, energy and other sectors.

The Prime Minister said we want to increase trade activities with the government of Iran to facilitate people of both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Business Iran Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Gwadar Border All From Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

1 hour ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

3 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.