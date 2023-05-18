PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line project

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two leaders have also inaugurated sustenance marketplace at Mand-Pishin crossing point.

Mand-Pishin: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated 100 MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at Mand-Pishin crossing point of Pakistan-Iran border today.

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the project was pending since 2009 and has been completed in record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said the project will unleash development, trade, business and employment opportunities contributing to future prosperity of people of Gwadar and Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed to accelerate work on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries and finalize it at the earliest.

This was stated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to the tribal elders and notables of the city in Gwadar today.

The Prime Minister said today he held a very constructive, positive and fruitful meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, covering all issues of bilateral interests including trade and economy.

He said both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, Information Technology, Agriculture, power, energy and other sectors.

The Prime Minister said we want to increase trade activities with the government of Iran to facilitate people of both countries.