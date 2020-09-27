PM is ambassador of Kashmiri people: PTI Leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly, Bilal Ahmed said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is ambassador of the Kashmiri people to raise their issues.

In a statement about the Prime Minister's address at the UNGA's 75th session, he said Imran Khan has presented Pakistan's perspective on international and regional issues with courage at the UN General Assembly session.

India is committing human right violation by persecuting the Muslim in Kashmir, he said adding we are proud of Prime Minister for raising all issues of Muslims.

By doing so, the Prime Minister has not only fulfilled the promise he made with people of Pakistan but he also fulfilled all of the promises made with Kashmiri people, the member of Sindh Assembly said.

India doesn't want the peace in the region, he said urging United Nations to play the effective role in resolving the issue of Kashmir.

The Kashmir has become the international issue and its credit goes to Prime minister of Pakistan who took all of kinds efforts for raising this issue, he added.