PM is aware of public issues: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the issues of the public.

He said that the decision of not increasing the prices of petroleum products by the PM was in the interest of the public.

Khurrum said that the people were facing difficulties due to the increase in prices of petroleum products at international level.

The PTI leader said that the statements of the PTI opponents were for their own interests rather than the public.

He further said that the provision of relief to the masses was top priority of the PTI government.