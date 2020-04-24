UrduPoint.com
PM Is Aware Of The Needs Of People Affected By Corona Virus Epidemic: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

PM is aware of the needs of people affected by corona virus epidemic: MNA

MNA/ Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said that Prime Minister was aware of the needs of unemployed daily wager and laborers affected by lockdown and corona virus epidemic

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :MNA/ Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said that Prime Minister was aware of the needs of unemployed daily wager and laborers affected by lockdown and corona virus epidemic.

Chairman standing committee has expressed these views during his visit at Shsas Cash Center at Tehsil Piplan and said that for the first in the history the government was distributing billion of rupees as financial assistance among the needy and deserving people.

Keeping the protocol of corona virus in mind at 2nd phase under PM's Ehsas Kifalat Profram the sequence of distributing assistance amounts (Rs.12000) among the deserving families was continues at 10 Ehsas Cash centers in the district.

Briefing the Chairman Standing Committee for Defense MNA Amjad Ali Khan the ADCR Arjumand Zia has told that previous day Rs. 12,000 per family distributed among 1251 families adding that under 1st and 2nd phase Rs. 461.6 million have been distributed among 36797 deserving families out of the total 51,000 deserving and needy people.

He further said that at first phase Rs. 334.4 million have been distributed among 25852 women registered under BISP while at second phase Rs. 12,000 per family are being distributed among 24240 deserving families registered online at 8171.

