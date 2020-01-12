UrduPoint.com
PM Is Clear About Philosophy Of Madina State: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much clear about the philosophy of Madina State.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was the first who raised the slogan of turning the country into an Islamic welfare state on the model of the State of Madina after wining the elections.

The minister said country was in dire need of an honest and sincere leadership as PM Imran Khan was serving the country like a true leader who had all capabilities to steer it out of crisis.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan always presented himself for the accountability and he had provided all the money trail of his house of Bani Gala and declared his all assets.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted its all details regarding party funding, adding that the parliamentarians should have to use appropriate language against their opponents or for other people.

To another question, the minister said Council of Islamic Ideology was an effective institute and it should have to be more strengthen.

