PM Is Competent, Well Aware About All National Issues: Tariq Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PM is competent, well aware about all national issues: Tariq Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is a competent person as he is well aware about all the national issues.

Talking to ptv, the prime minister wanted to put the country on the path of speedy development as he was performing his duty during the Eid holidays.

He said PM Shahbaz Sharif had great experience to run the government affairs in smoothly manners and he is doing good job with his best team.

He said Pakistan is a nuclear Islamic country and wanted to hold good relations with all over the world on equality basis, adding the country was full of natural resources but dire need to utilize them in an effective manners.

Tariq Fazl Chaudhry said the country has bright future and it would be progressed as per desire of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as well.

People would see fruitful results of the prudent policies of the present government in days to come, adding the prime minister would visit to China soon for speedy completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as it was the game changer project not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

Replying to a question, he said the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did nothing for the development of the country and welfare of its people except using derogatory language against other.

He said due to effective policies of the present government people would see that every day would be better then previous in days to come.

