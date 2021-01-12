UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Is Concerned About Public Issues: Amir Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

PM is concerned about public issues: Amir Dogar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned about inflation, poverty, economy and unemployment as the government is making efforts to overcome all public issues with amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned about inflation, poverty, economy and unemployment as the government is making efforts to overcome all public issues with amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PM is well aware about the people problems and he always discuss issues of poor in every cabinet meeting.

He said the people had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years and the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

The SAPM said the present government inherited lot of problems and it is working to resolve them, adding that the previous governments were responsible for all the problems which the people are facing now.

Replying to a question, he said the government would resolve the matter of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital soon.

Amir Dogar said today the wheal of all the industries of the country was running due to hectic efforts of the government and its leadership.

To another query, he said open ballot election in the Senate would be helpful to stop floor crossing as the government wanted to make the process transparent.

He said the opposition was divided now as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has also lost its importance because the people badly rejected their narrative which they had made against the national institutions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman came on personal vendetta and he is targeting the national institutions for his personal gains.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

5 minutes ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

20 minutes ago

Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sai ..

17 seconds ago

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understa ..

18 seconds ago

French Police Arrest 7 Suspects After French Teach ..

20 seconds ago

Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.