PM is concerned about public issues: Amir Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much concerned about inflation, poverty, economy and unemployment as the government is making efforts to overcome all public issues with amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PM is well aware about the people problems and he always discuss issues of poor in every cabinet meeting.

He said the people had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years and the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

The SAPM said the present government inherited lot of problems and it is working to resolve them, adding that the previous governments were responsible for all the problems which the people are facing now.

Replying to a question, he said the government would resolve the matter of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital soon.

Amir Dogar said today the wheal of all the industries of the country was running due to hectic efforts of the government and its leadership.

To another query, he said open ballot election in the Senate would be helpful to stop floor crossing as the government wanted to make the process transparent.

He said the opposition was divided now as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has also lost its importance because the people badly rejected their narrative which they had made against the national institutions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman came on personal vendetta and he is targeting the national institutions for his personal gains.