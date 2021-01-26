PM is doing hard work to fulfill hopes of people: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the hope of people and doing hard work to fulfill hopes of people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister could take any decision but he would not allow National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

The minister said Broadsheet was going to make Panama two and many things would bring out from it.

He said Retired Justice Azmat Saeed would lead the inquiry committee of broadsheet and he was not going to be changed as the head of the inquiry committee at yet.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif's passport would be expired on February,16 and if he wants to come back in the country then interior ministry would issue entry slip to him in that regard.

He said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and it was not going to any where.

Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Peoples Party would never sacrifice its Sindh government, adding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution of the country which was performing its duty without any interference.The government had believed in accountability without any discrimination, he added.

To another query, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the selection of PM Imran Khan and he had full confidence of the prime minister.