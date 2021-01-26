UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Is Doing Hard Work To Fulfill Hopes Of People: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

PM is doing hard work to fulfill hopes of people: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the hope of people and doing hard work to fulfill hopes of people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister could take any decision but he would not allow National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

The minister said Broadsheet was going to make Panama two and many things would bring out from it.

He said Retired Justice Azmat Saeed would lead the inquiry committee of broadsheet and he was not going to be changed as the head of the inquiry committee at yet.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif's passport would be expired on February,16 and if he wants to come back in the country then interior ministry would issue entry slip to him in that regard.

He said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and it was not going to any where.

Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Peoples Party would never sacrifice its Sindh government, adding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution of the country which was performing its duty without any interference.The government had believed in accountability without any discrimination, he added.

To another query, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the selection of PM Imran Khan and he had full confidence of the prime minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Punjab National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Rashid Lead Panama Pakistan Peoples Party February From Government Usman Buzdar Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

1 hour ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

11 minutes ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

11 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

11 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to A ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.