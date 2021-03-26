PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make changes in his cabinet as he is not happy with some of key ministers' performance.

Prime Minister is also expected to change some of his advisors and special assistants next Monday, the sources said.

