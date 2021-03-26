UrduPoint.com
PM Is Expected To Reshuffle Cabinet Next Monday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:31 PM

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

The Sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unhappy with some key minister, making it clear that only those could stay in the cabinet who could deliver.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make changes in his cabinet as he is not happy with some of key ministers' performance.

Prime Minister is also expected to change some of his advisors and special assistants next Monday, the sources said.

(Detail to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

