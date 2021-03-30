UrduPoint.com
PM Is Expected To Reshuffle Federal Cabinet Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:11 PM

PM is expected to reshuffle federal cabinet today

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar would replace Hafiz Sheikh besides many others who are likely to be given different portfolios.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce changes in federal cabinet, the sources say.

The PM is unhappy with some federal ministers, key advisors and special assistants. The advisors and special assistants were likely to face the wrath as the fate of their portfolios is also hanging in the air.

Last week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Products Nadeem Babar was asked to step down amid probe into petroleum crisis. Hafiz Sheikh was also removed from his office.

The sources say that new faces are possible to be included in the federal cabinet. Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar would not remain on his current portfolio of Minister for Economic Affairs. They say that Shibli Faraz would be given the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Aviation while Fawad Chaudhary either would be given the portfolio of interior ministry or information minister.

The sources say that Fawad Chaudhary wanted additional charge besides the Ministry of Science and Technology along with the Ministry of Information while Farrukh Habib was likely to get the portfolio of Minister of State. Shahryar Afridi, the chairman of Kashmir Committee, would also be removed while Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Energy and Petroleum was also likely to face the change. The Sources say that Ministry of Information and Broadcast would be divided into two entities as there would be special assistant to PM on Broadcasting while would have a minister of State.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar would replace Hafiz Sheikh, Shibli Faraz confirmed.

