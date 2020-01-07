PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of this month

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan will meet his Malaysian counterpart and will explain as to why Pakistan failed to take part in Kuala Lumpur summit held to discuss challenges being faced by Muslim world.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of this ongoing month, the sources said here on Tuesday. PM Khan will visit Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31st and will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

The sources said that the PM will discuss the issues of Muslim Ummah with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and will explain as to why Pakistan could not take part in Kuala Lumpur Summit. Last year in December, Prime Minister Imran Khan could not take part in Kuala Lumpur Summit on the issues of Muslim Ummah after Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates pressurized Pakistan not to participate in it.

Malaysia held Kuala Lumpur Summit to discuss the challenges being faced by the Muslim world while Iranian President Rohani, Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al-Thani and Turkish President Erdogan took part in it.

But neither Prime Minister Imran Khan took part in summit nor any other leader or officer went there to represent Pakistan. Pakistan faced a huge setback and trouble at the diplomatic front after not going to KL-Summit.

After KL-Summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Pakistan failed to take part in Kuala Lumpur summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan said: “ It was not the first time that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had put pressure on a country for doing or not doing certain things,”.

He also said: “Unluckily, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank. However, more than that, there are four million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. They threaten by saying that they would send Pakistanis back and re-employ Bangladeshis instead,”. Saudi Arabia, he said, has also threatened to withdraw money it had deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan had to comply with the Saudi wishes "due to its economic difficulties".

However, Pakistan denied allegations of Saudi’s pressure for non-participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Last month, Saudi’s foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud visited Pakistan last week and took Pakistani leadership into confidence while Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has also been made functional by the Saudi Arabia.