UrduPoint.com

PM Is Likely To Address The Nation Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:12 PM

PM is likely to address the nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today or tomorrow, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

The Interior Minister said that the PM will shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

He expressed these words while briefing the media about the decisions taken in today’s meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

Sheikh Rashis said that the top national security body decided to establish the writ of the state at any cost and not to shut the door on talks with the outfit.

He said the meeting that lasted two hours pondered the overall security situation in the country as well as talks with the TLP.

The Rangers called in Punjab under Article 147 has been handed over the province’s security with the police working under the paramilitary force, he added.

The meeting was attended by ministers, the national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs.

Rasheed further said he and Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri will possibly meet TLP leaders again this evening, calling upon them to halt their march towards Islamabad and wait for the outcome of talks. “We want to settle the matter cordially,” he maintained.

It may be mentioned that a deadlock persists between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the second round of talks concluded without any progress the other day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Rangers Police Punjab Interior Minister Rashid Progress March May Media Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited TLP

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go upto Rs8 per litre tod ..

POL prices are likely to go upto Rs8 per litre today

23 minutes ago
 West African Economic Group Issues Communique on G ..

West African Economic Group Issues Communique on Guinea Without Citing Detained ..

9 minutes ago
 Sweden's 'gentle art' of house cleaning before dea ..

Sweden's 'gentle art' of house cleaning before death

9 minutes ago
 Sudan's al-Burhan Says Prime Minister Was Taken Fr ..

Sudan's al-Burhan Says Prime Minister Was Taken From His Residence Due to Attack ..

9 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to score 1, ..

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to score 1,000 T20 runs

48 minutes ago
 Dissolution of Sudanese Gov't Caused by Violations ..

Dissolution of Sudanese Gov't Caused by Violations, Lack of Consensus - Military ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.