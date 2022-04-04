UrduPoint.com

PM Is Most Popular Political Leader Of Country: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM is most popular political leader of country: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of the country as the people had great confidence in his brave and honest leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had strongly believed in supremacy of law and the constitution.

He said PM had unveiled foreign intervention and conspiracy against his government.

Farrukh Habib said matter of conspiracy and threatening letter were based on reality as it was discussed during the meeting of the National Security Council, adding a joint declaration was issued in that regard.

He said the opposition was trying to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the day one but when the prime minister had dissolved the National Assembly then they were criticizing the PM.

Why the opposition parties were hesitating to contest the general elections and avoiding to face the people, he added.

He said the disgruntled members were not ready to go in their Constituencies because people of the areas were angry over their decision to join the opposition parties as they betrayed their party and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their vested interests.

