PM is not a traditional politician: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a traditional politician as he had strongly believed in performance rather than making tall claims.

Talking to a private news channel, he said formulation of strategies was a routine matter but peoples satisfaction had great importance in the politics.

The minister said it was not a unusual or novelty thing that the government political alliance did not participate in the PM's lunch but it was the part and beauty of democratic system.

He said demands of political allies were not unmanageable and hope that the government would tackle the matter positively, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Q would remain political ally of the incumbent government.