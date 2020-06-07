PM is not against media: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said it was wrong perception that the Prime Minister is against the media but it had played a vital role for making minds of the people in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private tv channel, the minister said the government had not any intention to Control the independence of media.

He said the Prime Minister had given responsibility of the Information Minister so he would try his best level to perform his responsibilities in good manners.

He said he would try to resolve media issues with consultations of media owners and workers as well because it was included of my responsibilities.

Replying to a question, he said those who were involved in massive corruption and looted national wealth with marciless they must face the punishment.

He said opposition was criticising the government just for political point scoring as it had nothing for sale among the people in these days.