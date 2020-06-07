UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Is Not Against Media: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

PM is not against media: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said it was wrong perception that the Prime Minister is against the media but it had played a vital role for making minds of the people in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private tv channel, the minister said the government had not any intention to Control the independence of media.

He said the Prime Minister had given responsibility of the Information Minister so he would try his best level to perform his responsibilities in good manners.

He said he would try to resolve media issues with consultations of media owners and workers as well because it was included of my responsibilities.

Replying to a question, he said those who were involved in massive corruption and looted national wealth with marciless they must face the punishment.

He said opposition was criticising the government just for political point scoring as it had nothing for sale among the people in these days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Sale Independence Turkish Lira Media TV Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

27 minutes ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

1 hour ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

1 hour ago

Washington, other US cities gear for more protests ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.