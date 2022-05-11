PM issued special directives to protect common man from inflation: Dr Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had given special directives that common people should not be affected from the hike in petroleum prices as well as inflation

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had formulated a comprehensive policy to protect the poor people from economic problems.

He said talks were underway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the incumbent government would hopefully get the economic package which would not burden the common man.

The minister said the government would give subsidy to the poor people only and not to the privileged and elite class of the country.