PM issues directive for effective highlighting of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, in view of the 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on August 5, has issued a directive for effectively highlighting the ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the government said on Tuesday.

The Youm-e-Istehsal marks the completion of one year of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and aims at showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister also approved new terminologies for use while highlighting the Kashmir issue, a press release by the Press Information Department said.

The terminology of IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) will be used instead of IOJK and IOK, while the term 'illegal action' will replace the words 'illegal annexation' or 'annexation'.

With the theme as "One year of Indian military siege of IIOJK", other terms to be used include 'demographic apartheid', 'military siege' and 'economic curtain' instead of 'demographic re-engineering' and 'lockdown'.

Under the prime minister's directive, all television channels and radios will play Pakistan and Azad Kashmir's national anthems immediately after one-minute silence on August 5.

Special postage stamps will also be issued on the occasion.

