PM issues directives for payment of salaries, pensions before Eid: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives for the payment of salaries and pensions to the government employees for the month of April before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister had formally directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the payment of salaries and pensions before Eid-ul-Fitr for the convenience of the employees, she said in a statement. Meanwhile, the finance minister had instructed for the immediate implementation of the directions of the prime minister in this regard, she said.