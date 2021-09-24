PM, Jam Kamal Discuss Progress Of Ongoing Development Projects In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and discussed the progress of ongoing development projects in the province.
During the meeting matters relating to development projects for the promotion of tourism in coastal areas and the Federal government's mineral development programme for Balochistan, were also discussed.