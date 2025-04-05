Open Menu

PM, JI Ameer Discuss Public Relief In Electricity Prices, Palestine

Published April 05, 2025

PM, JI Ameer discuss public relief in electricity prices, Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, on Saturday, during which the latter thanked the Prime Minister for the recent reduction in electricity prices.

The Prime Minister welcomed the gesture and reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare. “Despite challenges, we have given top priority to public relief, and this mission will continue,” he said. “God willing, Pakistan's journey of development will continue,” he added.

Both leaders also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing deep concern over Israel’s unprovoked bombings and atrocities on unarmed Palestinian civilians.

They condemned the silence of the international community on the ongoing violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing to raise the issue at every international forum. “Pakistan’s stance on supporting our helpless Palestinian brothers and sisters who are victims of Zionist oppression is clear,” he emphasized.

The conversation reflected a shared resolve to continue advocating for public relief at home and justice for oppressed people abroad.

