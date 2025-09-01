Open Menu

PM Joins Regional Leaders At 25th SCO CHS Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM

PM joins regional leaders at 25th SCO CHS summit

Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the regional leaders as they gathered here to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the regional leaders as they gathered here to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here.

As the prime minister arrived at the Meijiang Convention Center of China, he was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later, all the participating leaders joined for a family photo before joining the proceedings of the summit being held at north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the SCO and SCO Plus meetings, besides holding bilateral meetings with heads of various countries.

The SCO CHS Summit brings together Heads of State and Government from SCO member States, including Pakistan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The SCO CHS Plus meeting, held in an expanded format, will include leaders from Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye, Egypt, the Maldives, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and heads of various regional and international organizations.

Later, he will depart for Beijing, where he will participate in China’s Victory Day celebrations.

Recent Stories

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

45 seconds ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

47 seconds ago
 Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financi ..

Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation

49 seconds ago
 IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-w ..

IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-warrants

52 seconds ago
 BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 benefi ..

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..

18 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

18 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

18 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

18 minutes ago
 National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading l ..

National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading lovers through modern digitizat ..

18 minutes ago
 realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan