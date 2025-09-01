PM joins regional leaders at 25th SCO CHS summit

Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the regional leaders as they gathered here to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the regional leaders as they gathered here to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here.

As the prime minister arrived at the Meijiang Convention Center of China, he was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later, all the participating leaders joined for a family photo before joining the proceedings of the summit being held at north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the SCO and SCO Plus meetings, besides holding bilateral meetings with heads of various countries.

The SCO CHS Summit brings together Heads of State and Government from SCO member States, including Pakistan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The SCO CHS Plus meeting, held in an expanded format, will include leaders from Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye, Egypt, the Maldives, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and heads of various regional and international organizations.

Later, he will depart for Beijing, where he will participate in China’s Victory Day celebrations.