UrduPoint.com

PM Joins World Leaders As Glitzy Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PM joins world leaders as glitzy Beijing Winter Olympics kick off

BEIJING, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday joined the world leaders here at the National Stadium as the spectacular Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 kicked off.

Also known as the Bird's Nest stadium, the venue of Olympics featured a show of ice-cool blue lasers as Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the international sports event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Beijing Thursday, attended the colourful event along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

According to media reports, around 3,000 athletes from 91 nations would compete across 109 medal events.

The athletes paraded at the opening ceremony including Muhammad Karim who would represent Pakistan in Alpine Skiing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation arose from their seats to join the spectators for welcoming Pakistan's squad passing through the venue waving the National Flag.

Starting from February 4, the games will continue till February 20.

The athletes made their way into the stadium through a spectacular entrance which has been described as "Gate of China" and "Window of China."The 'Gate of China' symbolizes that China opens its doors to welcome the world to the Olympic Winter Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Sports Information Minister China Beijing Alpine February Olympics Media Event From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

50 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivoâ€™s V23e? Letâ€™s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>