PM joins world leaders as glitzy Beijing Winter Olympics kick off

BEIJING, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday joined the world leaders here at the National Stadium as the spectacular Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 kicked off.

Also known as the Bird's Nest stadium, the venue of Olympics featured a show of ice-cool blue lasers as Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the international sports event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Beijing Thursday, attended the colourful event along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

According to media reports, around 3,000 athletes from 91 nations would compete across 109 medal events.

The athletes paraded at the opening ceremony including Muhammad Karim who would represent Pakistan in Alpine Skiing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation arose from their seats to join the spectators for welcoming Pakistan's squad passing through the venue waving the National Flag.

Starting from February 4, the games will continue till February 20.

The athletes made their way into the stadium through a spectacular entrance which has been described as "Gate of China" and "Window of China."The 'Gate of China' symbolizes that China opens its doors to welcome the world to the Olympic Winter Games.