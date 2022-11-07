UrduPoint.com

PM Joins World Leaders As 'Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit' Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PM joins world leaders as 'Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit' kicks off

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) , Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders at the 'Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit' in a bid to deliberate upon the ways to address the global environmental challenges.

At the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, the prime minister was received by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The government of Egypt is hosting the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27), with a view to effectively tackling the global challenge of climate change.

Pakistan's invitation to the summit along with other countries signifies the importance to implement and transform key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

At the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the prime minister will also co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on 'Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities.

COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

As a developing country most affected by this phenomenon, Pakistan will make a robust call, inter alia, for the urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

