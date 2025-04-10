PM joyful on performance of squash player Noor Zaman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed his joy on the performance of Noor Zaman in the Under-23 World Squash Championship

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to see our homegrown talent, Noor Zaman, storm into the men's final of the Under-23 World Squash Championships with an astounding 3-0 victory. Also, great performance by Muhammad Ammad and Amna Fayyaz in the plate events!"-