PM Joyful On Performance Of Squash Player Noor Zaman
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed his joy on the performance of Noor Zaman in the Under-23 World Squash Championship
In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to see our homegrown talent, Noor Zaman, storm into the men's final of the Under-23 World Squash Championships with an astounding 3-0 victory. Also, great performance by Muhammad Ammad and Amna Fayyaz in the plate events!"-
