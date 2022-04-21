PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl ur Rehman met here Thursday and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting was joined by Federal ministers Rana Sanullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman expressed concern over the economic indicators presented during the government's first cabinet meeting, the PM Office said.

He welcomed the government's commitment to steer the country out of current challenges to ensure a journey of progress and development.