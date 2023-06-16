PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Reham met here Friday and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also joined the meeting here at the PM House.

Maulana Fazlur Reham lauded PM Shehbaz for allocating funds for development projects in the budget 2023-24 despite financial constraints.

The JUI-F leaders also appreciated the steps taken for the uplift of the merged districts of tribal areas.