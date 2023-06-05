PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Maulana Fazlur Rehman accompanied by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday and held consultation on the next budget and the overall political situation of the country.

Earlier, the PM said Pakistan fully respected and was committed to all its constitutional and international obligations on human rights.

In a tweet on Monday, he regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his interviews with international media outlets is openly and deliberately misinforming local and foreign audiences by glib talk laced with fake news and plain misrepresentation.

He said Imran Khan's expedient description of the post May 9 events as human rights abuses and stifling of the right to political protest is not only misleading but aimed at manipulating and swaying opinion makers outside the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said what Imran Khan's party did on May 9 was a brazen attack on the State of Pakistan, with malafide intent and sinister objectives. No country in the world would tolerate such an attempt at destroying its integrity.

The Prime Minister assured that the culprits are being dealt with under the law and that he will ensure that no rights violations take place. He said every case will be dealt with due process underthe law.