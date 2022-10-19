PM, Kaira discuss Kashmir, GB affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as the country's overall situation, a PM Office press release said.

Meanwhile, members of the National Assembly from different Constituencies separately called on the prime minister and discussed the issues about their respective constituencies.

The parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Ali Zahid and Riazul Haq.