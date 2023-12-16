Open Menu

PM Kakar Accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s Resignation As Caretaker Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:57 AM

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

There are rumours that Bugti may join the PML-N and is likely to meet the party’s leadership to take part in the upcoming elections on its ticket.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday accepted the resignation of Sarfraz Bugti from his position as caretaker interior minister.

Sarfraz Bugti has given resignation to start preparation for the upcoming elections.

According to the sources, Bugti resigned from his position on December13 by citing personal reasons.

The latest reports suggested that Bugti had made mind to step down around two months ago but he resigned now.

There are rumors that he is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and is planning to meet the party leadership. Hailing from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Bugti’s expected move is seen as a strategic political shift.

Qadir Yar Tawana, the spokesperson of the ministry, according to the reports, also confirmed development of Bugti’s resignation.

