PM Kakar appears before IHC in compliance of court orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday appeared before the Islamabad High Court in compliance of the court orders in the case of Baloch missing persons.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case pertaining to the missing students. Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz Khan and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan were also present on the occasion.

During the court proceedings, PM Kakar said the government was working in line with the constitution and the law.

“Being from Balochistan, I have more knowledge about the situation where people face armed resistance in the province,” he said.

The caretaker PM said the activities of non-state elements were reported in Balochistan, and added a former Chief Justice of Balochistan, who was heading an inquiry, was martyred by militants.

Balochistan, he said, had been facing terrorism for two decades and stressed that the issue needed to be addressed.

“All political parties should come together and find a solution to this issue,” he said.

Kakar said the Constitution assures the security of all citizens and in return binds them for demonstrating an unconditional loyalty towards the State.

Justice Kayani remarked that the court in two years held several hearings in the case of missing persons and pointed out that the arrests by the authorities needed to be put on record.

He said the credit goes to the government and relevant institutions for the recovery of the missing persons.

In a report submitted by the Attorney General for Pakistan, the court was informed that 11 more students had been recovered. Nine were in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following cases registered against them and two people had gone to Afghanistan.

The court directed the authorities to provide the details of the cases against the persons in the custody of CTD to the petitioner.

