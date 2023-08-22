PM Kakar assures all-out efforts for addressing Balochistan issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday assured of making all- out efforts, on part of the government, for the resolution of issues of Balochistan province.

The prime minister was talking to a six-member delegation from Balochistan province led by Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, a former member of the National Assembly, that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming his office and apprised him of the issues faced by the province.