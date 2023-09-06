PM Kakar assures all possible support to IT Ministry to expand exports

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, appreciating the measures taken by the IT Ministry to reform the telecom and IT sector, assured that the caretaker government would provide all possible support to the ministry for expanding the IT exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, appreciating the measures taken by the IT Ministry to reform the telecom and IT sector, assured that the caretaker government would provide all possible support to the ministry for expanding the IT exports.

He was chairing a meeting to review the steps taken by the Ministry for Information Technology to enhance the IT exports by over $5 billion by bringing reforms in the sector.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the measures would help improve the national economy, besides creating more employment opportunities in the sector, and earning valuable foreign exchange reserves.

He was informed about the plan being executed by the ministry for increasing the IT exports and the measures taken for development of the sector.

It was told that the ministry was working to bring all the government services at Federal level under one umbrella by digitizing them, which would enable the government to improve the tax collection system and identify the evaders. Furthermore, the complete digitization of economy was also underway.

It was further apprised that it would be made mandatory for all the university students across the country to get the IT training of international standard.

"This measure will help increase the skilled workforce of international standard in the IT sector by over 200,000 that will in turn raise the IT exports to $5 billion." The prime minister was informed that the ministry was taking measures to provide training and facilities to the free lancers, including easy inflow of their remittances. The measures include interest-free loans to the private sector for the provision of co-working spaces, access of freelancers to internationally popular payment service providers and provision of fast speed internet facility.

"These measures will help increase the exports of IT sector by $3 billion," the meeting was told.

It was further informed that the government was also taking steps for easy access to loans and investment for i-startups, due to which external investment of $1 billion was expected in the next six months.

The ministry also presented a plan for bringing reforms in the telecom sector and provision of high speed 5-G service.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif, Advisor the PM Ahad Khan Cheema and other relevant officials.