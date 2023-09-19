PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday attended the 78th opening session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

Earlier, the caretaker PM reached the UN headquarters to attend the welcoming reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of state and government.

The prime minister would present Pakistan at the high level moot on Global Development Initiative and address the participants, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Besides, he will also attend and address a high level meeting on Sustainable Development Goals.

PM Kakar is expected to meet Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the session.

The prime minister will also attend a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the global leaders.