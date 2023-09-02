Open Menu

PM Kakar Cancels Kenya Visit, Focuses UNGA Address

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2023 | 01:29 PM

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the current situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has decided to cancel his upcoming three-day official trip to Kenya, originally planned to commence on September 4.

This decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the current situation. PM Kakar was set to visit Nairobi, Kenya, from September 4 to 6, upon the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto, to attend the Africa Climate Summit.

This visit would have marked Kakar's first foreign trip since taking office as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister.

The delegation accompanying him would have included Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, members of the caretaker cabinet, advisers, and special assistants.

Despite the cancellation of the Kenya trip, Prime Minister Kakar remains committed to his scheduled visit to the United States, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22 in New York.

There will be the first Pakistani caretaker prime minister to address the UNGA.

Initial reports suggested that the Kenya visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations with African countries, reflecting the previous government's policy. During the planned meeting, discussions on Pakistan-Kenya relations, trade and investment opportunities, as well as cooperation, were anticipated. Additionally, agreements and memorandums of understanding were expected to be signed during the caretaker PM's visit to Nairobi.

Pakistan has adopted a "Look Africa Policy" to explore the untapped trade and export opportunities offered by the African market, highlighting the significance of expanding ties with the continent.

