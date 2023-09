(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul's rest in peace and grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Senator Maqbool passed away today after a protracted illness.