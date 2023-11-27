PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"Congratulations to Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Looking forward to building stronger Pakistan-New Zealand relations ahead," he wrote on X, formerly twitter.

