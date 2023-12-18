Open Menu

PM Kakar Departs For Kuwait To Condole Demise Of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Alhmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:56 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has left for Kuwait to condole the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Kuwait Ambassador saw-off the Prime Minister at Noor Khan Airbase Rawalpindi on Monday.

Earlier today, PM Kakar declared Monday as a day of mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The decision is taken to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait.

The national flag shall fly at half mast throughout the country on the day.

