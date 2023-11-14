Open Menu

PM Kakar Expresses Confidence In Newly Appointed KP CM Hussain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

Both the leaders discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their first meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that the provinces would fully play their constitutional role in supporting Election Commission in the conduct of free and transparent elections.

He was talking to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired Justice Arshad Hussain who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Arshad Hussain on assuming the office.

Administrative matters and law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and prevention of smuggling were also discussed in the meeting.

On Monday, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Arshad Hussain assumed the charge of his office after taking oath at KP Governor House. He became the caretaker KP CM after his predecessor Azam Khan passed away due to a prolonged illness.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

25 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

18 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

18 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan