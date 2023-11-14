PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both the leaders discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their first meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that the provinces would fully play their constitutional role in supporting Election Commission in the conduct of free and transparent elections.

He was talking to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired Justice Arshad Hussain who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Arshad Hussain on assuming the office.

Administrative matters and law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and prevention of smuggling were also discussed in the meeting.

On Monday, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Arshad Hussain assumed the charge of his office after taking oath at KP Governor House. He became the caretaker KP CM after his predecessor Azam Khan passed away due to a prolonged illness.