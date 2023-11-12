Open Menu

PM Kakar Felicitates Justice Retd. Arshad Hussain On Taking Oath Of Caretaker CM KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PM Kakar felicitates Justice retd. Arshad Hussain on taking oath of Caretaker CM KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated Justice retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on taking oath of the office of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister also extended his best wishes to the caretaker chief minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

After the death of former Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, the appointment of Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain had met the important constitutional requirement, he added.

The caretaker prime minister expressed the hope that the new caretaker chief minister would fulfill the constitutional obligation of supporting the Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring fair and transparent elections in the province besides, running the administrative affairs of the province with efficiency.

