PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Balochistan hydro projects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Tuesday stressed upon focusing the climate resilience and climate finance aspects in all the water projects of Balochistan and reiterated that progress and prosperity of the people of province were among the top priorities of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Tuesday stressed upon focusing the climate resilience and climate finance aspects in all the water projects of Balochistan and reiterated that progress and prosperity of the people of province were among the top priorities of the government.

The caretaker prime minister chaired a review meeting on the important matters pertaining to the Balochistan province. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, education Minister Dr Qadir Baloch and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Water Resources Irfan Aslam, and relevant senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief secretary gave a briefing over different projects of the province.

The prime minister further directed for expediting the matters related to the construction of a two-lane highway from Khuzdar to Karachi and observed that with its construction, the different parts of the country would get an alternate leeway, besides strengthening of the linkages.

He also asked for an immediate resolution of the financial issues faced by the universities in the province.

The caretaker prime minister directed for the constitution of an inter-provincial committee with regard to the matters of Kachhi Canal project and the inclusion of caretaker minister for planning and caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan provinces as its members.

The committee would be tasked to finalize proposals about the restoration and expansion of the canal.

A directive was also issued for the construction of check dams to utilize water from the hilly rivulets and streams, and for the protection of Kachhi canal and Pet Feeder from the hilly torrents.

The caretaker prime minister ordered for formulation of a comprehensive mechanism over registration and fitness of vehicles in the province in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorways Police and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The meeting was apprised that for holding of free and fair elections in the province, the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps and in that regard, all the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan were being implemented.

The meeting was also apprised of the mechanism for enhancing the tax and non-tax revenues in the province and it was added that the tax revenue collection system was being digitalized.

A briefing was also given over the steps taken for industry status to the mining sector. For the miners, a special Rescue 1122 center was established in Quetta District, it was added.

Moreover, the meeting was told that a systematized motors testing was in the offing to ensure safe travelling on motorways and highways in the province.

The provincial government with the help of federal government was taking steps against illegal fishing in its maritime borders.

The prime minister also directed for installation of tracking system on trawlers to end illegal fishing in the oceanic frontiers of the country.

It was informed that for enhancing administrative transparency, verification of all the government employees of Balochistan province was being made from NADRA.