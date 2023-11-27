Open Menu

PM Kakar In Abu Dhabi On Two-day Visit To UAE

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2023 | 11:07 AM

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will meet President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar is in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During visit, the Prime Minister will meet President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Water UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan