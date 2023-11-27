PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will meet President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar is in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.