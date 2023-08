PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday arrived here on a three-day visit to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday arrived here on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

This is the prime minister's maiden official visit to his native province after assuming the office.

On his arrival at the Quetta Airport, Prime Minister Kakar was received by Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh.

The prime minister was accompanied by Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti, Communications Minister Shahid Tarar and others.