PM Kakar in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the two-day 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov warmly welcomed the prime minister as he arrived at the Tashkent airport along with his delegation.

At the summit, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.