Open Menu

PM Kakar Invites President Xi To Visit Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

PM Kakar invites President Xi to visit Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said he had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing and extended him to visit Pakistan which he graciously accepted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said he had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing and extended him to visit Pakistan which he graciously accepted.

"We discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship, and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC. I congratulated him on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and the 10th anniversary of BRI," he wrote on the social media platform 'X'.

The prime minister said during the meeting he underscored that Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and economic development, to make Gwadar as a connectivity hub, and for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"President Xi reassured that China would continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, and would continue supporting us in harnessing our geo-economic potential and as a hub of regional trade and economics, which is our shared vision," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Social Media Visit Road CPEC Gwadar Beijing Hub Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel ..

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel prices, strengthen rupee

6 minutes ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with Palestine

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhu ..

FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhumane siege of Palestine

5 minutes ago
 Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thie ..

Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thieves, 2894 booked in 41 days: F ..

8 minutes ago
 DC visits fruits, vegetable market

DC visits fruits, vegetable market

8 minutes ago
 Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligib ..

Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligible taxpayers

8 minutes ago
Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in pet ..

Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to common man

8 minutes ago
 Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

21 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

21 minutes ago
 4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of eminent lawyer SM ..

12 minutes ago
 Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against ..

Doctors' associations hold demonstrations against Israeli aggression

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan