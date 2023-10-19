PM Kakar invites President Xi to visit Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said he had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing and extended him to visit Pakistan which he graciously accepted.

"We discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship, and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC. I congratulated him on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and the 10th anniversary of BRI," he wrote on the social media platform 'X'.

The prime minister said during the meeting he underscored that Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and economic development, to make Gwadar as a connectivity hub, and for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"President Xi reassured that China would continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, and would continue supporting us in harnessing our geo-economic potential and as a hub of regional trade and economics, which is our shared vision," he added.