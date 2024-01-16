PM Kakar meets Sri Lankan President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The prime minister is attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.