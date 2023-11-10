Open Menu

PM Kakar, Palestinian President Call For International Collaboration To Stop Israel From Further Bloodshed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas met here Friday underlining the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas met here Friday underlining the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed.

The two leaders are attending the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces both in Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister conveying unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people, strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces and bombing of hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than ten thousand precious lives and forced displacement of Palestinian families.

President Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity in this difficult time and its principled stance on the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

The two leaders emphasized the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, end to the siege of Gaza and smooth delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population.

PM Kakar and President Abbas noted the timeliness of the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC and appealed to the global community, particularly the United Nations and its pertinent organizations, to take resolute measures to uphold principles of justice and humanity and end the carnage of the Palestinian people.

He underscored Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a fair and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, founded on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, along borders that existed prior to 1967 enshrined in several OIC resolutions.

More Stories From Pakistan